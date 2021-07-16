Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

