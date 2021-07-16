Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after acquiring an additional 760,005 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 611,522 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR opened at $63.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.