Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 556.93 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

