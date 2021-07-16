UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Insperity worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $57,658,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Insperity by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

