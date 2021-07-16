UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,175 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 216,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

HMY opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.61.

HMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

