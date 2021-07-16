UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 18.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

