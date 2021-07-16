Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEIS opened at $99.98 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.41.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

