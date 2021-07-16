Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 261,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

