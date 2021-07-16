Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,792 in the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

