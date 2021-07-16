Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.35

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 1788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

