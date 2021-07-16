MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 4.2%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 2,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 813,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after buying an additional 3,203,988 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,580,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 197,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.