GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.41 and last traded at $44.46. Approximately 5,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,578,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.16 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 186,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $8,198,504.90. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,489 shares of company stock valued at $22,240,266. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after buying an additional 335,237 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

