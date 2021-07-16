JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $100.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LB. CIBC boosted their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperformer rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.65.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $262,000. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $55,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

