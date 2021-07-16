Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 11,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 977,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.22%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $5,716,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 456.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

