Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Up 5.2%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.92. 4,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 429,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.
Several research firms have commented on SSL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
