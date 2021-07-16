Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Up 5.2%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.92. 4,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 429,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several research firms have commented on SSL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Sasol by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

