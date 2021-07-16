Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,305,578 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.76.

EGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,569,000 after buying an additional 6,901,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,284,000 after buying an additional 2,884,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,649,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 726,554 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 555,366 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

