Halozyme Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,529% compared to the average volume of 111 call options.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.47. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

