Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $330.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $245.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STMP. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of STMP opened at $324.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $325.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.26.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after acquiring an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

