Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.21. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.28.

Shares of LULU opened at $376.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.05. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

