Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3,524.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 202,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,153,000 after buying an additional 59,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 63,443 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 81.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 165,157 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

