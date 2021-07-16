Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $166.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.49. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

