Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,103 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of PGT Innovations worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after buying an additional 398,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 90,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PGT Innovations by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 180,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

