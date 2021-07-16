Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,958 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,958 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 18.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 30.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 45.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Otter Tail stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

