Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after buying an additional 191,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

