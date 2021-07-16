Credit Suisse AG Purchases 16,562 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $12,525,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MX stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.83.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

