Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $4,085,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $4,449,200.00.

NYSE:AI opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.