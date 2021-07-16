Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells $5,036,564.50 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50.

CVX opened at $101.30 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

