First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $235.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Shares of FRC opened at $199.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.15. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

