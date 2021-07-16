Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,089 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $3,329,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 177.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 66,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

SAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

