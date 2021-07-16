Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,604 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 286.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,993 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the period.

NSIT opened at $96.59 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

