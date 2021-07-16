SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 80.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $357,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress purchased 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATI opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

