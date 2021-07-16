SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

GOLF opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.70.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

