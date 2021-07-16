SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 738.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 738,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iHeartMedia by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 193.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

