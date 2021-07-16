SG Americas Securities LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.