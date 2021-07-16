Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after buying an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 242,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 145.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

