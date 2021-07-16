SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,343 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of STNG opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

