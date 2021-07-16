$1.64 EPS Expected for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.77. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

NYSE:AFG opened at $125.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.95. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $256,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

