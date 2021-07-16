VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

