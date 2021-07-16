Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,618 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Cowen raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SWBI stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

