Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.40% of Usio worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Usio by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 59,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $239,665. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

USIO opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.79. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

