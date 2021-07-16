TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TORM were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.30 million, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of -363.44. TORM plc has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.66%.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

