ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 158,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,838,836 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $12.63.
Several brokerages have commented on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
