ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 158,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,838,836 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $12.63.

Several brokerages have commented on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

