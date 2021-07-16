Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.51 Million Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 423,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 240,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.37. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

