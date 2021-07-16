Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $61,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.82.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.35 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

