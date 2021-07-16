Stifel Financial Corp Buys 999 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of AtriCure worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AtriCure by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 34,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,891 shares of company stock worth $7,456,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $84.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

