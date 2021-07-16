Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 415,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

