UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,144 shares of company stock worth $7,401,978. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

