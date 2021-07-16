Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Sells 5,332 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $219.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $236.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.