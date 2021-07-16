Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BAM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.