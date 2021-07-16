Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Set at $48.26 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of TRHC opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,388,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,414 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

